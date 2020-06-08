UPSET arrests Marquette man and woman on multiple charges in Shingleton

SHINGLETON, Mich. (WJMN) – On June 8, 2020, UPSET detectives arrested a 29-year-old female and

45-year-old male, both from Marquette, MI, on multiple drug and weapons related charges.

Over the past several months, UPSET detectives have been investigating two large scale meth

dealers in the Marquette area. On June 7th, detectives received information that the suspects

were traveling north from lower Michigan while in possession of illegal drugs. The suspects were

believed to be returning to the Marquette area to sell the illegal drugs.

UPSET detectives contacted the UPSET East team and Michigan State Police Hometown

Security Team for assistance in locating the suspect vehicle. Surveillance for the suspect vehicle

was set up and several hours later the suspect vehicle was spotted and stopped on M-28 near

Shingleton in Alger County. A search of the suspect vehicle revealed approximately 18 grams of

crystal meth, numerous Ecstasy (MDMA) pills, and a stolen handgun.

The female subject was arrested and lodged in the Alger County Jail on charges of Possession

with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Carrying a Concealed Weapon. The male subject

was arrested and lodged in the Alger County Jail on charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver

Methamphetamine, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Receiving and Concealing a Stolen Firearm,

and Possession of a Firearm by a convicted Felon.

The names of the subjects are not being released at this time pending their arraignment in the

93rd District Court in Munising. UPSET was assisted in this investigation by members of the

UPSET East team, Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team, and MSP Technical

Services Unit.