UPSET arrests two men of meth distribution in Dickinson County

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – UPSET Detectives have been investigating the distribution of methamphetamine in Iron Mountain, Dickinson County over the last several months by two connected drug sources supplying the Dickinson County area.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of Michael Benvenuto, 64 years old, and Charles Kline, 40 years old, both from Iron Mountain earlier this week. Both subjects were arrested in Iron Mountain. Kline and Benvenuto were lodged at the Dickinson County Jail and are currently held on cash / surety bonds.

Kline was arraigned on 05/06/20, and Benvenuto was arraigned on 05/07/20 in the 95B District Court in Iron Mountain.

Benvenuto has been charged with three counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine (20 year

Felony), and three counts of Maintaining a Drug House. Benvenuto has also been charged as a

habitual offender (4th Offense).

Kline has been charged with three counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine (20 year Felony),

and one count of Maintaining a Drug House.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible. UPSET was assisted by MSP Iron Mountain and Iron Mountain PD.