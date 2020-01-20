UPSET discusses mission to combat drugs in the Upper Peninsula

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that serves all fifteen counties of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

UPSET’s foremost objectives are to bring narcotics awareness, education, and enforcement into the communities of the Upper Peninsula. UPSET collaborates and works with local, state, and federal agencies in an effort to combat narcotic use, distribution and sale across the Upper Peninsula.



D/Lt. Bob Pernaski spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme to discuss what UPSET is all about.

