UPSET investigates Calumet Township meth bust

CALUMET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – On Wednesday, February 6 detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) executed a search warrant at a residence on Caledonia St in Calumet Township. Detectives developed information indicating that the home owner was manufacturing methamphetamine and that there was a lab in the residence.

Detectives recovered numerous components used in the manufacturing process, including pseudoephedrine. A meth lab was located in the basement of the residence along with a small amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Detectives removed 11 five-gallon buckets of waste products from the house.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is on-going.