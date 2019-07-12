Uptown Gifts re-opens!

MARQUETTE — Some major changes are happening for a Marquette County gift shop.

Uptown Gifts, which was originally in Ishpeming, shut down during a change of ownership and is now reopening in Marquette.

The store is at Chippewa Square and it’s stocked with home decor, accessories, clothing and more.

Jennifer Keller, Owner of Uptown Gifts, says, “We have all different types of clothes from activewear, workout clothes, we have cute little cut off capris, we have leggings, we have legging capris, we have dress clothes, so there’s something for everyone.”

There is also a selection of U.P. themed items.

A grand opening is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. on July 20.