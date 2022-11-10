HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The ongoing detour around the project to rebuild US-41 in Houghton is expected to end on Friday, November 11, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Normal northbound and southbound traffic on US-41 will resume at 5 p.m. on Friday.

MDOT says the temporary stoplights on Sharon Avenue will be deactivated and go into a ‘flash mode’. The signals will be replaced by flashing beacons at Military Road and Gundlach Road as the intersections resume four-way stop conditions.

The change in traffic was originally expected to happen in August, but MDOT says excavation work for underground utilities delayed the project. An old mineshaft was discovered during the project and needed to be capped, according to MDOT, delaying the road paving.

MDOT adds that some water and sewer work, grading and restoration at the Franklin Square area remains to be completed in 2023. MDOT anticipates about five to six weeks of work remaining on the project, all of which they hope to accomplish using lane shifts without a detour of northbound or southbound US-41.

Work on the project in 2022 focused on the segment of road from Isle Royale Street to Pearl Street and included widening College Avenue to add a center left-turn lane, storm sewer improvements, and city sanitary sewer and water main replacements, as well as work on East Montezuma Avenue. In total, the cost of 1.1 mile project will total $9.6 million.