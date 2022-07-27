HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced Wednesday that the end date of an ongoing detour in Houghton has been delayed. The detour is in place as MDOT is working to rebuild a 1.1 mile section of US-41.

The configuration of the detour was set to change in August but will now stay in place until late October. MDOT says that more extensive excavation work for underground utilities has taken longer than expected and has caused paving to be delayed.

The current detour affects traveling southbound on US-41 in the city, while northbound traffic remains on its normal route.

The detour route begins on southbound M-26 at the Portage Lake Lift Bridge to Sharon Avenue and ends at MacInnes Drive. Local traffic is maintained along Montezuma Avenue to Shelden Avenue. US-41 traffic must turn back on Shelden Avenue at Franklin Square.

The project began in 2021. Work in 2022 is focused on the segment from Isle Royale Street to Pearl Street, include widening College Avenue to add a center left-turn lane, storm sewer improvements, and city sanitary sewer and water main replacements.

The project is still estimated to finish this fall. An estimated conclusion date of Friday, Sept. 16, was originally given by MDOT, but it’s not clear at this time if an updated end date has been set.