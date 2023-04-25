HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The remaining work needed to complete a rebuild of part of US-41 in Houghton is set to resume next week.

Work on the road began in 2021 as part of a $9.6 million investment by the City of Houghton and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to rebuild 1.1 miles of US-41. The project is now set to complete this summer.

MDOT’s planned steps in 2023 will finish water and sewer work, grading, and restoration at the Franklin Square area. The project was originally set to finish in 2022, but was delayed when an old mineshaft was discovered last summer and needed to be capped.

The project will resume on Monday, May 1 with an estimated end date in early June.

Drivers can anticipate single-lane closures along US-41 while work is ongoing, but no traffic detours are planned.

The project is estimated to directly and indirectly support 116 job, according to MDOT.