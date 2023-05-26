MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Orange barrels are rolling out along US-41 between Marquette Township and Negaunee for one of the latest projects from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

MDOT will invest $8.3 million in joint repairs, resurfacing and safety improvements on a stretch of US-41/M-28 from Iroquois Drive to Brickyard Road which will affect people traveling between the city of Negaunee, Negaunee Township, and Marquette Township.

The work will also include a reconfiguration of highway crossovers from the east intersection with Heritage Drive to the end of the grass median east of Pond Road.

The project is set to begin on Monday, June 5 and conclude at the end of September.

Shoulder and single-lane closures will be part of the construction. To help make it easier on drivers, some paving will take place at night.