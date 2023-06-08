MARQUETTTE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’ve ever been interested in BMX racing, a free event is scheduled for Thursday, June 15 in Marquette to introduce a new crowd to the sport.

USA BMX has scheduled a free registration event for that day. The ideas is to register new members and give riders of all ages and skill levels an opportunity to see what BMX racing is all about.

The event is from 6-7 p.m. at Marquette BMX, which is located at 910 Hawley Street.

If it’s your first time, loaner bikes and helmets will be available to take a turn on the track.

