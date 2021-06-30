USDA invests $17 million in rural Michigan community facilities and essential services

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJMN) – The United States Department of Agriculture announced today that the USDA will invest $185 million to equip rebuild and modernize essential services in rural areas of 32 states.

Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxon says the investments will benefit 3 million rural residents.

“The Biden-Harris Administration has made investing in infrastructure improvements a priority,” Maxson said. “These loans and grants will help rural communities invest in facilities and services that are vital to all communities, such as schools, libraries, hospitals and health clinics. They also will help rural communities continue to beat the COVID-19 pandemic as America builds back better and stronger.”

$16.9 Million will be given to the Dickinson County Health Care System as a loan to refinance existing debt and purchase additional medical equipment. $91,400 will be given to cities in Dickinson county as grants.

Kingsford has been granted $26,500 to replace a patrol vehicle that has outlived its usefulness. Iron Mountain is receiving $14,900 in grant funding to purchase a K-9 vehicle for the police department. Their existing K-9 vehicle will be used as a backup or by the Code Enforcement Officer as a regular patrol car.

The City of Norway will receive $50,000 to purchase a backhoe to replace their current backhoe. The equipment will support general operation and the city’s water department.

More information about Community Facilities Program funding opportunities can be found by contacting a USDA Rural Development state office or by accessing the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program Guidance Book for Applicants (PDF, 669 KB).