USDA Rural Development State Director visits DCHS

IRON MOUNTAIN — United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Michigan Jason Allen visited the Dickinson County Healthcare System (DCHS) and met with hospital leadership as well as members of the DCHS Hospital Board of Trustees.

As follow up to submitting a USDA Rural Development loan application, Mr. Allen was given a personal tour of DCHS that focused on meeting members of the staff and visiting the many hospital service departments.

Radiation Oncology and Imaging were two key stopping points along the tour as replacement equipment to support these services will absorb a large portion of the Capital Projects budgeted dollars as indicated in the application. Key DCHS staff members were on hand to explain the current programs and were eager to answer questions from the State Director.

Mr. Allen engaged in a healthy discussion with DCHS administrative leadership to better grasp the subtleties of the local healthcare environment and to more fully understand the future strategic plan. In addition, Mr. Allen graciously shared details of a variety of USDA supported programs that may be future sources of support for DCHS.

Mr. Allen commented, “Knowing how to access and procure the needed resources is critical to the future financial success of Dickinson County Healthcare System. This hospital has a great history of providing top quality healthcare in this community and my team and I are doing all we can to help this organization continue a wonderful tradition.”

Applying for and receiving the loan is instrumental in securing the future financial stability of the organization. Through consolidating and refinancing the existing debt, DCHS will greatly improve its daily cash position by dramatically decreasing the current debt expense.

A public meeting for comments will be held to review Dickinson County Healthcare System plan to file an application for Federal Assistance with the USDA Rural Development Community Facilities, Direct Loan. The public meeting will be held at 3:00 pm (central time) on August 14, 2019 at Dickinson County Hospital, lower level in Conference Room E.

Approximately 50% of the loan amount requested will go towards capital projects such as a new linear accelerator, two new CT scanners, an MRI and IT systems upgrades. DCHS is hoping to have a USDA response about the loan request sometime in the fall.