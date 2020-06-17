USDA to provide free dairy boxes to Ishpeming community

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) - The city of Ishpeming is starting to consider what summer activities during COVID-19 may look like.

The city of Ishpeming is starting to consider what summer activities during COVID-19 may look like. According to Craig Cugini, Ishpeming City Manager, the city is trying to figure out how to help businesses operate safely for the summer and is supportive of businesses and organizations as they get ready for summer events and activities. Cugini says that the city council approved outdoor seating for two businesses and one special event so far but will be considering more ways to help businesses open and operate safely.