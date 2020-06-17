USDA to provide free dairy boxes to Ishpeming community

News
Posted: / Updated:
P-MILK PROS AND CONS FF_1438831573797.jpg

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is providing free dairy boxes to the Ishpeming community. All families qualify.

The dairy boxes include:

  • Two gallons of milk
  • Four single serve milks
  • 24 oz. tub of cottage cheese
  • 16 oz. tub of sour cream
  • 16 oz. tub of french onion dip
  • 8 oz. block of cream cheese

Boxes will be available starting June 22. If you are interested in a box or know someone who may benefit, boxes can be reserved by contacting Calvin Attwell, Ishpeming Public Schools’ food service director. He can be reached at cattwell@ishpemingschools.com or 906-475-7803 ext. 110.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story