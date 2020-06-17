USDA to provide free dairy boxes to Ishpeming community

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is providing free dairy boxes to the Ishpeming community. All families qualify.
The dairy boxes include:
- Two gallons of milk
- Four single serve milks
- 24 oz. tub of cottage cheese
- 16 oz. tub of sour cream
- 16 oz. tub of french onion dip
- 8 oz. block of cream cheese
Boxes will be available starting June 22. If you are interested in a box or know someone who may benefit, boxes can be reserved by contacting Calvin Attwell, Ishpeming Public Schools’ food service director. He can be reached at cattwell@ishpemingschools.com or 906-475-7803 ext. 110.