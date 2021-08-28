UW ‘5 Days of Caring’ kicks off in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – United Way of Marquette County will launch its annual “Days of Caring” campaign next week, promoting a different way to help the community each day.

“There are so many ways to get involved in our community”, Andrew Rickauer, Executive Director of United Way of Marquette County, said. “This event helps share many of the ways to get involved and the needs we

have in our community, there is something for everyone.”

Monday will be “Take Action Day.” Community members will be encouraged to donate to one of several supply drives happening throughout the week or sign up with Yoopers United as a community volunteer.

Support a student or young person as a mentor Tuesday for “Education Day.”

Wednesday will be a good day to register to vote or to write a letter or email to legislators advocating a cause for “Advocacy Day.”

Thursday will be “Help a Neighbor Day.” Community members will be encouraged to check in on a neighbor and them them a handy. Suggestions include offering to help with yard work or delivering groceries.

The week will end with “Commit and Give Day” Friday. Keep the community support going with a donation or a volunteer commitment to a local agency.

In addition to the different ways to get actively involved in the community, each day area businesses will offer specials with a portion of proceeds going back to the community through United Way.

United Way of Marquette County works with 31 partner agencies to fund programs in health, education, and financial stability for all residents in the county. The funds raised locally stay locally.

For more information about the campaign and what is happening each day visit www.uwmqt.org or www.YoopersUnited.com