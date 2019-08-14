VA and UP SAIL Holding Adaptive Bike Clinic August 2

Veteran Dennis Wilson and VA Recreation Therapist Boone Kerley take adaptive bikes for a spin on the grounds of the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center.

IRON MOUNTAIN – The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center is partnering with the UP Superior Alliance for Independent Living (SAIL) to hold an adaptive bike clinic on Wednesday, August 21, from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. CST. The free event will be held at Redemption Hill Church located at 332 S. Carpenter Ave, Kingsford, Michigan.

Veterans and their families are welcome to come anytime during the clinic to test ride several different types of adaptive bikes and learn how they benefit riders.

“We are going to have eight to ten bikes available for participants to try,” said Jesse “Boone” Kerley, VA Recreation Therapist and event coordinator.

“If a person does not think they can ride a bike, I promise we will get them on one of them,” he added.

Staff from the VA and other support organizations will also be on hand from noon to 2 p.m. with information on VA’s nutrition, wellness, and whole health programs as well as ideas for healthy activities. Light refreshments will also be served.

For more information, please contact Boone Kerley at (906) 774-3300, extension 32792, or UP SAIL at (906) 228-5744.