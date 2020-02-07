Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

VA Telehealth program connects veterans with providers across the country from patients closest VA clinic

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Niagra, Wisconsin is about 3.5 hours from Milwaukee. That’s a lot of time on the road for Michael Carlson to visit the doctor for 30 minutes. So instead of that, he just goes to the town over in Iron Mountain at the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center to utilize their Telehealth program.

“Telehealth has been around for the last 10 years and we offer specialty care for our veterans here in Iron Mountain and our outreach clinics to our specialty providers which are mostly in Milwaukee at the VA there,” said Amanda Rudnick, RN, Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center.

To visit his doctor, Michael came to Iron Mountain VA and Amanda set him and his doctor up using the Telehealth equipment.

“Oh the first time was a few years ago,” said Michael. “I was talking to a doctor who happened to be down in Florida. It worked out the way you just saw it here. This is really impressive. It saves me a lot of driving time. I’m only 10 minutes away from Iron Mountain. So to be able to teleconference like this is awesome, it’s great.”

With some help from Amanda, the doctor is able to do many things he would if the two were meeting in person like listening to Michael’s heart and lungs.

“We used to have patients travel all the way down here which is quite cumbersome for some people. Especially if they are older and they have multiple medical issues,” said Dr. Mobin Malik, located in Milwaukee, WI. “It’s logistical primarily but also we can see them more frequently. From our standpoint, it’s very convenient. We can schedule people within a day, within two days and set up an appointment. There are other things that we can do. We can consult my colleagues here have them drop in my office and say hi to the patients. It’s much easier and interestingly it’s still personable.”

Michael says he plans on continuing to use this method in the future.

For more information on the VA’s Telehealth program, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Ishpeming Rotary Club - An Evening of Romance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ishpeming Rotary Club - An Evening of Romance"

Late Defensive Stand Puts Wildcats Over Rangers, 60-55

Thumbnail for the video titled "Late Defensive Stand Puts Wildcats Over Rangers, 60-55"

Howard's Record Night Leads Wildcat Men To 55-43 Win Over Parkside

Thumbnail for the video titled "Howard's Record Night Leads Wildcat Men To 55-43 Win Over Parkside"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/7/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/7/2020"

Girls HS Basketball: Westwood edges Marquette in back and forth contest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Westwood edges Marquette in back and forth contest"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/6/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/6/2020"