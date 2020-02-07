VA Telehealth program connects veterans with providers across the country from patients closest VA clinic

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Niagra, Wisconsin is about 3.5 hours from Milwaukee. That’s a lot of time on the road for Michael Carlson to visit the doctor for 30 minutes. So instead of that, he just goes to the town over in Iron Mountain at the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center to utilize their Telehealth program.

“Telehealth has been around for the last 10 years and we offer specialty care for our veterans here in Iron Mountain and our outreach clinics to our specialty providers which are mostly in Milwaukee at the VA there,” said Amanda Rudnick, RN, Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center.

To visit his doctor, Michael came to Iron Mountain VA and Amanda set him and his doctor up using the Telehealth equipment.

“Oh the first time was a few years ago,” said Michael. “I was talking to a doctor who happened to be down in Florida. It worked out the way you just saw it here. This is really impressive. It saves me a lot of driving time. I’m only 10 minutes away from Iron Mountain. So to be able to teleconference like this is awesome, it’s great.”

With some help from Amanda, the doctor is able to do many things he would if the two were meeting in person like listening to Michael’s heart and lungs.

“We used to have patients travel all the way down here which is quite cumbersome for some people. Especially if they are older and they have multiple medical issues,” said Dr. Mobin Malik, located in Milwaukee, WI. “It’s logistical primarily but also we can see them more frequently. From our standpoint, it’s very convenient. We can schedule people within a day, within two days and set up an appointment. There are other things that we can do. We can consult my colleagues here have them drop in my office and say hi to the patients. It’s much easier and interestingly it’s still personable.”

Michael says he plans on continuing to use this method in the future.

For more information on the VA’s Telehealth program, click here.