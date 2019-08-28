VA to host Veteran Town Halls across U.P.

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center is inviting veterans, their families, Veteran Service Organizations, and community health care partners to the following Veteran Town Halls September 10-12, 2019, to learn about the new VA Community Care program and urgent care benefit:

MENOMINEE, MI. American Legion 146, 818 1st Street September 10, 10 a.m. CT

HERMANSVILLE, MI. American Legion Post, W5503 River Street September 10, 2 p.m. CT

MUNISING, MI. American Legion Post 131, 610 W Munising Avenue September 11, 10 a.m.

GWINN, MI. VFW Post 5670, 54 N. Mitchell Street September 11, 2 p.m. ET

MARQUETTE, MI. NMU Northern Center, 1401 Presque Isle Avenue September 11, 5 p.m. ET

ISHPEMING, MI. VFW Post 4573, 310 Bank Street September 12, 10 a.m. ET

IRON RIVER, MI. Windsor Center, 612 W. Adams Street September 12, 1:30 p.m.



The Iron River town hall will be held in conjunction with the Veterans Health Fair being held from noon to 4 p.m. CT at the Windsor Center.

For those that are unable to come in person, the Marquette town hall will also be streamed live on the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center’s Facebook page, and the video post will be available for later viewing.

Leaders from the VA Medical Center, Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, and area County Veterans Service Offices will be on hand for the presentation and to answer any questions about VA services and benefits.

“These town halls are not limited to those who use our services. We welcome any Veterans and their families who may not be enrolled in VA health care to come and ask about services we provide,” said Brad Nelson, Public Affairs Officer at the VA Medical Center.

Any questions can be directed to VA Public Affairs Office at 1-906-774-3300, extensions 32593 or 32001, or to the local Veteran Service Office.