VA Video Connect program brings patient and health care provider together without a trip to the doctor’s office

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Ryan K. is a veteran who lives in Park Falls, Wisconsin. That’s about 2 and a half hours away from the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain where he utilizes those services. So instead of driving to Iron Mountain, he uses VA Video Connect.

“When they’re not able to drive to the facility to see us and having a conversation online video connect is appropriate with their care then we can actually connect with them, talk to them, review their meds, find out what’s going on in their lives,” said Elizabeth Pauling, Nurse Practitioner, Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center.

With a wife at work and children home sick, Ryan doesn’t have to worry about missing an appointment because he’s able to meet with Elizabeth from his home.

“It’s been amazing because I don’t have to drive or schedule for a driver to take me to and from appointments,” said Ryan. “Or just even the travel time and the traveling in general, it can become painful.”

With the program being fairly new, the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center is pushing to make it more available to patients, especially since it covers very rural areas.

“If they have the technology at home which is just simply a cell phone or a web cam on their laptop,” said Elizabeth. “We get good responses most of the time. Most people think it’s very interesting and want to try it.”

Elizabeth says that in certain circumstances, they may send the patient something like a digital stethoscope to hear heart and lung sounds or using a different device to measure oxygen saturation if needed.

“With instruction, I can watch them put the stethoscope right on their chest where I want them to and then it’s supposed to transmit technology,” said Elizabeth, “It’s pretty exciting stuff.”

“I would say for 90-percent of appointments, this is way more beneficial,” said Ryan. “No travel time, no waiting in the waiting areas. No getting exposed to other germs in the hospital especially during flu seasons.”

For more information on VA Video Connect, click here.