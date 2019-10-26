Vaping ban to go to Michigan Supreme Court

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is taking the state’s vaping case to the Michigan Supreme Court.

The owner of 906 Vapor in Houghton, Marc Slis, filed a lawsuit to stop the ban of flavored vaping products. He was successful as a Court of Claims order then blocked the Department of Health and Human Services’ emergency rules.



Slis says the ban is wrong because it will send more people back to the deadly habit of smoking.

He adds, “We service adult smokers and we get them to quit smoking due to electronic cigarettes. That’s a good thing and a net gain for the state. It’s a gain for the people to get their health back. So it must be opposed.”

Slis says when the ban was in effect it negatively impacted his business. He adds that if it is reinstated it will put him out of business.

Meanwhile, Gov. Whitmer had this to say about taking this issue to the Michigan Supreme Court.

She says, “After seeing how the Flint water crisis was mishandled, it’s more important than ever that we listen to our public health officials when they make recommendations to protect our citizens,” said Governor Whitmer. “Our Chief Medical Officer has found that the explosive increase in youth vaping that we’ve seen over the past few years is a public health emergency. For the sake of our kids and our overall public health, we must act swiftly to get these harmful and addictive products off the market. I’m hopeful that the Supreme Court will immediately take up this case so we can ensure our kids’ safety.”