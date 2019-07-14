Various projects create road closings in Marquette

SECTION OF FRONT STREET CLOSING JULY 15

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 15, Front Street between Park Street and Magnetic Street will be closed to through traffic for reconstruction work.

Work is expected to take four weeks to complete. The Front Street work will detour traffic to Park Street, Pine Street and College Avenue.

The public is advised to use caution when traveling through this area and to be alert for construction, detour and advisory signing.

A phasing schematic can be accessed at the City of Marquette Engineering Division web site under the Front Street Reconstruction Project link at www.marquettemi.gov.

PORTION OF LAKESHORE BOULEVARD CLOSED FOR DRAIN REPAIR

Lakeshore Boulevard will be closed to through traffic between East Ridge Street and Washington Street July 15 and 16 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. to install a drain tile system. Access to Mattson Park will be available during this time.

LINCOLN AVENUE DISRUPTIONS AND CLOSURES PLANNED

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, Oberstar, Inc. will be removing partial sections of curbing and proceeding with sanitary sewer lateral replacement on Lincoln Avenue from Jefferson Street to Cleveland Avenue.

This work is the prerequisite for the milling and overlaying for this street. This work will be done with intermediate road closures and the public is urged to use extreme caution and follow all warning signs, lane shifts, and other traffic control measures.

The work is expected to last two weeks for this phase of the project. Additional announcements will be forthcoming for mill and overlay activities.