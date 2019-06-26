Vehicle malfunction leads to rollover crash

MARQUETTE COUNTY — At 12:39 PM, Troopers from the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post responded to a single vehicle rollover traffic crash on westbound US-41 near Heritage Drive in Negaunee Township.

The investigation determined that a white 2004 GMC Envoy, driven by a 17-year-old Skandia man, was eastbound on US-41. The driver made a lane change into the left lane of eastbound US-41. The vehicle experienced an equipment malfunction which caused the steering wheel on the vehicle to lock to the left. The driver was unable to straighten the steering wheel and entered the center median. When the vehicle entered the westbound lanes of US-41, the vehicle overturned onto its roof and went into a skid until coming to a stop.

The driver was assisted from the vehicle by other motorists and suffered only minor injuries. The driver was transported to UP Health Systems Marquette by ambulance for treatment of minor injuries. The driver is not being issued a citation as a result of the traffic crash.

Anttila’s Towing, UP Health Systems Marquette, Negaunee Township Fire Department and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department assisted with this traffic crash.