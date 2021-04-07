Vehicle struck an electrical pole in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich (WJMN) – At approximately 2:07 pm the Escanaba Public Safety Department responded to the 1300 block of Willow Creek Road for a report that a vehicle had struck an electrical pole.

By the time officers arrived, the driver had fled the scene of the accident. With assistance from the EPSD K-9, MSP K-9, and the Delta County Sheriff’s Department the suspect was tracked down with the use of a drone. The public also assisted by alerting the officers when observing the suspect in public. The suspect was found near Menards and was taken into custody by Escanaba Public Safety. The suspect is being held at the Delta County jail on multiple charges. There were no serious injuries to the driver.