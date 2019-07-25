Vernors to feature Au Sable Point Lighthouse

GRAND MARAIS — Vernors is once again partnering with Pure Michigan to celebrate the Great Lakes State’s coastal landmarks, with limited edition cans featuring eight more iconic Michigan lighthouses.

The Au Sable Point Lighthouse in Grand Marais is one of the ones showcased during the promotion. This is the third year Vernors has teamed with Pure Michigan, an organization that promotes travel and tourism for the state, to highlight the famous lighthouses on cans.

“Vernors is a Michigan original with a proud 153-year heritage and a devoted following in the state unlike any other soft drink, and we want to celebrate what makes this state such a special place to both live and visit,” said Beth Hensen, market development manager for Keurig Dr Pepper, which owns and licenses the Vernors brand. “Through this promotion, we hope our fans will enjoy these keepsakes and be inspired to visit and take pride in these one-of-a-kind coastal treasures.”

“We’re delighted to be partnering once again with Vernors to feature our state’s historic and picturesque lighthouses,” said Dave Lorenz, vice president of Travel Michigan, part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. “This is an opportunity to celebrate these iconic landmarks – along with events like the Michigan Lighthouse Festival – and inspire residents and travelers alike to explore the more than 120 lighthouses standing along our 3,200 of Great Lakes shoreline.”

The Michigan Lighthouse Festival begins August 2, 2019 in Port Huron at Fort Gratiot Lighthouse. The festival will continue over the weekend spanning over 6 different lighthouses, 3 of which will be featured on the cans this year.

The following lighthouses will be participating, Huron Lightship, Port Sanilac, Harbor Beach, Point Aux Barques, and Port Austin. Michigan Lighthouse Festival’s mission is to advocate, honor, inspire, and promote all the lighthouses in the State of Michigan.

The lighthouse cans will be sold in 12-packs of Vernors and Diet Vernors at retailers throughout Michigan and will be available from late-July to late-September 2019. Customers will soon start seeing product displays popping up in stores across the state.