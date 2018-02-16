Vet check held for UP200 and Midnight Run dog sled teams

Follow @WJMN_Local3//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

MARQUETTE — Between the UP 200 and the Midnight Run, 39 teams registered for the sled races this weekend.

Veterinarians from all over the Midwest are in town – volunteering their help – to make sure each and every dog is healthy enough to race.

David Gagnon, a UP200 Trail Vet, explained, “Pre-race, we’re just making sure that the dogs are in good enough shape to run. Making sure that they’re well hydrated, heart and lungs are sounding good. Sometimes when sled dogs are out in snow and icy conditions, they can get little ice balls between their toes and can cut their skin a little bit. So that’s kind of what we’re making sure is doing okay. The dogs are looking healthy, excited, and happy to be here.”

Opening ceremony for the races start at 6:30, teams will start leaving the shute at 7.