Veterans to board U.P. Honor Flight: Mission XVII on Wednesday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN)– Over 80 veterans from WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War will board the U.P. Honor Flight Mission XVII on Wednesday.

It’s a one-day trip to Washington, D.C. where the veterans will see memorials in their honor.

U.P. Honor Flight President, Scott Knauf spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the trip.

The community is invited to the welcome home ceremony when the veterans return to the Delta County Airport. The hangar will open at 7:00 p.m. and the veterans are expected to fly back in around 8:30 p.m.