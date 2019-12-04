Vice President Pence visiting West Michigan

News

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

Vice President Mike Pence speaks to supporters at a Portage church while on a bus tour of West Michigan on Dec. 4, 2019.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Vice President Mike Pence is visiting West Michigan today.

The vice president arrived at the Kalamazoo Battle Creek International Airport shortly before noon. His first stop on a bus tour of the region was a church in Portage. He spoke to an applauding crowd about his anti-abortion stance, condemned what he called the Democratic Party’s swing further left and touted President Donald Trump’s record, among other things.

Pence also has bus tour stops with faith and community leaders scheduled in Grand Rapids and Holland.

He’ll also hold a rally in Holland around 4:45 p.m. with former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

News 8 has a crew traveling with Pence’s motorcade and one at his Holland rally.

Michigan is going to be a big deal in 2020, and Trump is already showing he’s going to hit it hard. That’s what he did in 2016 and he ultimately won the state by a slim margin — the first time a Republican presidential candidate had done so 1988. The importance of the state’s role was underscored by NBC News’ decision to make Kent County one of its five areas of focus leading up to the election.

  • air force 2 kalamazoo
    Air Force 2 arrives at the Kalamazoo Battle Creek International Airport on Dec. 4, 2019.
  • Vice President Mike Pence waves from the top of the steps alongside Air Force 2 as he arrives at the Kalamazoo Battle Creek International Airport on Dec. 4, 2019.
  • vice president mike pence bus tour
    A Trump/Pence bus prepares to take Vice President Mike Pence on a tour of West Michigan on Dec. 4, 2019.
  • vice president mike pence portage
    Vice President Mike Pence speaks to supporters at a Portage church while on a bus tour of West Michigan on Dec. 4, 2019.

