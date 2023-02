MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The ongoing winter storm has many people looking forward to spring as snow has fallen in many places across the U.P. each day this week. Snowfall and high winds have made for some unique views along the coast of Lake Superior here in Marquette.

Here’s a look at some of the shots we’ve captured from throughout the week:

Marquette’s Lower Harbor Park

Choppy waters near Marquette’s Picnic Rocks

Waves in chilly water with the Marquette Harbor Lighthouse in the distance.

Marquette’s Presque Isle Park