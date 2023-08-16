MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you heard a lot of noise or saw a helicopter flying low over Marquette on Wednesday morning, it was arriving to carry Michigan Army National Guard leaders back to southeast Michigan after they spent three days in the Upper Peninsula.

We spoke with Lieutenant Colonel Jason Corner, Michigan Army National Guard who said, “As commander of the recruiting battalion of the Michigan Army National Guard, one of the things is to take opportunities to meet with those leaders that work within the battalion to determine how we’re going to generate awareness in our community about what the Michigan Army National Guard is, the opportunities it presents, and the benefits associated with service.”

Leaders from across the state spent the last few days in Marquette and the surrounding area. Along with getting some fresh air and doing things like jumping off of black rocks, they also focused on building up their strength as leaders and figuring out ways to keep the number of people up who are involved in the national guard.

“One win is how we are going to leverage all the tools that we have to generate that awareness. If you look at the past couple years from 2020 to 2022 we had that Covid environment. What that did is restricted a little bit of in person engagement. We are moving past that now that the doors are opened back up and it’s now getting back to that in person interaction and I think that’s going to be a huge win for us,” said Corner.

You can learn more about the Michigan Army National Guard here.