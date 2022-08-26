LAKETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan police say video released on Thursday shows the heroic actions of a state trooper and citizens who rescued a trapped 73-year-old driver.

It happened on Monday around 12:55 p.m. on W. River Road near Horton Road in Laketon Township.

A 73-year-old woman from Muskegon was driving westbound. Troopers believe she had a medical event, which caused her to cross into the eastbound lane and go into a ditch, Michigan State Police said in a release. It said her car hit a culvert and overturned.

A fire started under the hood of the car, video shows. Police say while the driver was conscious and alert, she was trapped.

A state trooper who arrived on scene immediately tried to break the windshield. Several citizens and other first responders arrived to help. Police used a total of five fire extinguishers to keep the fire contained while trying to get the driver out, MSP said.

Those on scene were eventually able to push the car upright, and the woman was removed using extrication equipment, police say. They say she was brought to the hospital, where she is expected to survive.

The crash remains under investigation.