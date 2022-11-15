RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A major interstate highway in southeast Wisconsin was shut down for around four hours this afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash during snowy conditions.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:15 p.m., deputies were sent to a crash on I-94 northbound at HWY K.

Preliminary investigation shows that a black Jeep Cherokee was traveling northbound in the lane closest to the median when it lost control and struck the center median.

The Jeep then bounced off the center median and traveled across the lanes of traffic. That is when an orange Cadillac SUV, traveling northbound, struck the Jeep.

A semi-tractor trailer swerved near the median to avoid the Jeep and the Cadillac. The semi encountered snow and slush on the median shoulder, which prompted it to roll over on its passenger side.

A white Ford F150 stopped behind the semi along with a grey Chevy Express. However, a gold Chevy Cruz did not stop and struck the Chevy Express into the Ford F150.

As a result of the multi-vehicle crash, three people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The semi-tractor trailer was unloaded and rolled back onto its wheels. Racine County deputies cleared all the debris from the scene and had the involved vehicles towed off the interstate.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling issued a reminder to all those traveling during snowy, icy conditions.

As we enter this season of winter driving, it is imperative that drivers slow down, keep longer following distances, and maintain their vehicles. If you are involved in a traffic accident, try to safely drive your vehicle off the roadway or stay in your vehicle. It is extraordinarily dangerous for people to be walking around a busy interstate, especially when there is poor visibility and slippery conditions. Let’s work together and use extra caution when driving to minimize the injuries and deaths that occur annually on our roadways. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling

No further information was provided.

This is a developing story, and Local 5 News will update this when more details are made available regarding the multi-vehicle crash on I-94.