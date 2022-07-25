GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lambeau Field held its first ever soccer match on Saturday, and an incident involving the Green Bay Police Department and AJ Dillon is making the rounds on social media.

In a video circulating on social media, a Green Bay Police Officer appeared to grab and then push current Green Bay Packer running back AJ Dillon. Dillon was apparently trying to do a Lambeau Leap.

Two security told me and helped me come down to the field during the 30 minute rain delay, so I could do a lambeau leap and hype up the crowd… I’m assuming he missed them telling me to come down. AJ Dillon on Twitter

Dillon sent out a message on Twitter clearing up any confusion. He said that he was brought down to the field by security. He also directly tagged the Green Bay Police and said it’s ‘all good’.

Just miscommunication between parties, the @GBPolice are great people and I’m glad we have them down there for our games to keep us safe. Standing there in the pouring rain with all those people it’s hard to know what’s going on with just one. All good AJ Dillon on Twitter

The tweet showing the incident has over 13,000 likes and 800 retweets. Neither the Green Bay Packers nor the Green Bay Police Department has issued any public comment.

The match on Saturday was delayed multiple times due to severe weather.

Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.