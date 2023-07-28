STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — Two tornadoes were confirmed by the National Weather Service to have touched down in Jackson County on Wednesday.

During Wednesday’s heavy storm weather in the Jackson County area, two tornadoes — rated weak by the Enhanced Fujita Scale — were detected.

Video of the tornado was captured, and can be viewed in the video player above.

At around 2:39 p.m., the National Weather Service confirmed the first tornado touched down southwest of Stockbridge near Orchard Creek, east of Fitchburg Road and south of Baseline Road in Jackson County. It lifted near Dewey Road.

Damage to trees along the path of one of the tornadoes that touched down near Stockbridge on Wednesday.

That tornado lasted about four minutes, reaching an estimated peak wind of 80 mph with a path 1.5 miles wide and 150 yards wide.

According to NWS, several dozen large trees were impacted and few were uprooted and scattered along the tornado’s path. Several nearby homes received minor damage.

NWS reports the second tornado touched down south of Stockbridge at 2:47 p.m. north of Whitehead Lake and south of Territorial Road in northeast Jackson County.

It also lasted around four minutes, and tracked east/northeast, crossing Hill Road and lifting just northeast of Leeke Road and north of Bowdish Road, about 500 feet into Livingston County.

Intermittent damage was found along the tornado’s path, mostly to nearby trees and crops, according to NWS. One business suffered minor structural damage to its roof and siding.