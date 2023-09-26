GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was hurt when a van crashed into Bricks & Minifigs Grand Rapids early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 12:50 a.m. on Saturday, according to surveillance video of the crash.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department said crews were sent to the business, located on Breton Road SE near 29th Street SE, and saw people running from the scene.

Windows were boarded up after a van crashed into Bricks & Minifigs Grand Rapids on Breton Road SE near 29th Street SE. (Sept. 25, 2023)

Glass on the ground after a van crashed into Bricks & Minifigs Grand Rapids on Breton Road SE near 29th Street SE. (Sept. 25, 2023)

No one was hurt.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash or how much damage the business sustained.

Bricks & Minifigs Grand Rapids temporarily closed after a van crashed into the side of the building. (Sept. 25, 2023)

Bricks & Minifigs Grand Rapids posted a statement on Facebook Saturday that read in part:

“…Our building has sustained damage, and we will be working to make repairs and reopen just as soon as we can… Keep your eyes on our social media pages for more information on our reopening. Thank you,” the post read in part.

The crash remains under investigation.