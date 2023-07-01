GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State health officials are hosting virtual baby showers this July to equip parents with vital information.

The showers will take place July 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., July 24 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and July 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kristen Thompson, the newborn screening program coordinator for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, explained the two-hour virtual event is set up to mimic an in-person baby resource fair.

“Each program has five minutes to present, followed by two minutes to where it’s open for questions,” she said.

Parents will learn about things like immunizations, oral health, safe sleep, car seat usage and what screenings babies receive at the hospital. Eighteen programs will participate.

“(The programs) offer vital health and safety information for parents,” Thompson said.

“These programs aim to provide support not only during pregnancy and the childbirth process, but also for new parents as they navigate their journey beyond that phase.”

MDHHS started putting on the virtual events during the pandemic, when other resource events were canceled.

“What we ended up learning was that we were able to educate … more parents across Michigan than we had been able to before the pandemic with in-person events,” Thompson said.

The health department has continued putting on the events twice a year since then. Participants, mostly first-time parents, have said they learned a lot of information, Thompson said.

“Becoming a parent is life-changing and it comes with a multitude of questions and information that are being thrown at parents,” she said. “I think expectant parents want to do as much as possible to give their baby the best start to life. And so the baby fair … allows them to do exactly that. It offers a wealth of knowledge on essential aspects of caring for the baby.”

For more information and to register, go to eventbrite.com.