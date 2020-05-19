Virtual charity concert to benefit Iron Mountain businesses

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority is hosting a live virtual charity concert this Thursday, May 21.

At 7:00 P.M. CST, people can tune in to the Downtown Iron Mountain Facebook Page to watch Iron Mountain native Lindsay Lou perform. There will also be a link to GoFundMe page for the Downtown Business Relief Fund. The concert is free, but donations are accepted to help downtown businesses who have been struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All funds raised will go towards microgrants for qualified businesses that have been negatively impacted by COVID,” said Amber Pipp, Iron Mountain DDA Program Director. “I think all of them are hurting in one way or another. Some have made some adaptations or changes to kind of make it through and so any relief we can offer them I think will just help immensely.”

If Thursday’s concert is a success, Pipp says they hope to do more of these in the future and feature other local artists.

To visit the the GoFundMe page, click here. If people would rather send a check to the Downtown Business Relief Fund, they can be sent to the Iron Mountain DDA at 501 S. Stephenson Ave., Iron Mountain, MI 49801.

For more details on the event, click here.