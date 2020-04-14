VirusUP in search of volunteers to collect, distribute PPE for frontline workers

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – One Yooper woman has formed a grassroots campaign called #VirusUP to advocate the need for personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline workers in the Upper Peninsula.

Monika Kross’s reason for creating #VirusUP stems from her own personal story.

Kross is a retired firefighter and medic, whose career was cut short after suffering a stroke 21 years ago. The stroke resulted in her developing an immune-deficiency disease.

While Kross is at home during the pandemic, she decided she would donate her PPE to frontline workers, and now she needs help with collecting and donating masks, gowns, thermometers and other equipment.

“Everybody has first aid, everybody can give something. Let’s rally for ‘Glean the U.P.’,” said Kross.

Kross is also working with organizations such as Project C.U.R.E., who helped supply hundreds of masks to four rural U.P. hospitals: Dickinson County Hospital, OSF St. Francis in Escanaba, Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, and Mackinac Straits Health System.

“The message I want to go out to the state and to the nation is that [we have] our Yooper Spirit, and tenacity and pride. We are not going to be sitting idly by. We are going to take care of our own,” said Kross.

Kross and #VirusUP are in need of volunteers to help gather PPE.

If you’re interested, you can join #VirusUP on Facebook or email Monika Kross at MonikaKross2@gmail.com.