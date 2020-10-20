Vista Theater continues fundraising efforts

NEGAUNEE, Mich., (WJMN) – The Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council and volunteers are working to sort cans that were donated toward getting the Vista Theater ready for winter.

Cans were collected for nearly a month outside Super One Foods in Negaunee and the produce stand on US Hwy 41 across from the National Guard Armory in Ishpeming. From Monday, October 19 to Friday, October 23 they will work to sort the cans so that they can be returned to the distributors.

The cans are being stored and sorted in the annex building next to the Vista Theater. To volunteer, you can sign up through a link in their event on Facebook. Another way to contribute is by purchasing a t-shirt from 1844. Other local businesses have also been donating and helping fundraise as well. All opportunities to donate or volunteer can be found on the Historic Vista Theater / PAAC Facebook page.