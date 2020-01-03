Volunteer training for Room at the Inn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Room at the Inn provides food, shelter, and assistance for individuals transitioning out of homelessness in the Marquette area.

To make the effort successful, volunteers are always needed. The organization regularly holds training sessions for new volunteers.

Nick Emmendorfer, Executive Director at Room at the Inn spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the training and how people can volunteer.

A training session will be held on Sunday, January 5 at the RATI Warming Center located at 447 W. Washington Street, Marquette.

