Volunteer training for Room at the Inn

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Room at the Inn provides food, shelter, and assistance for individuals transitioning out of homelessness in the Marquette area.

To make the effort successful, volunteers are always needed. The organization regularly holds training sessions for new volunteers.

Nick Emmendorfer, Executive Director at Room at the Inn spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the training and how people can volunteer.

A training session will be held on Sunday, January 5 at the RATI Warming Center located at 447 W. Washington Street, Marquette.

For more information about the training session, click here.

For more information on Room at the Inn, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/3/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/3/2019"

LSSU releases Banished Words List for 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LSSU releases Banished Words List for 2020"

Little Lake Fire Relief in Marquette County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little Lake Fire Relief in Marquette County"

Room at the Inn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Room at the Inn"

Wildcats Hit Season High 14 Threes to Take 74-61 Victory Over Ashland

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wildcats Hit Season High 14 Threes to Take 74-61 Victory Over Ashland"

Girls HS Basketball: Miners hand Copper Kings first loss; Braves edge Hematites

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Miners hand Copper Kings first loss; Braves edge Hematites"