Volunteering with Habitat for Humanity

MARQUETTE COUNTY– Anytime Fitness in Marquette has been working on a variety of projects with Habitat for Humanity for the past couple of months.

“I think it’s just great that people are able to give back and I’m finally in a position where I can help spread that news with a large membership base,” said Cale Anderson, General Manager, Anytime Fitness Marquette.

Both staff and members of the gym are helping out the cause. There are different areas that always need help, like this time, volunteers from Anytime Fitness sorted through donated building items.

“This is a way to just get that information out to people and raise awareness for a program where it’s not just building a house and having put nails in the wood,” said Anderson. “There’s lots of other ways that you’re able to volunteer and do things.”

Habitat for Humanity says that the majority of the work they accomplish is because of volunteers.

“We wouldn’t be able to build the houses that we’ve done,” said Karen Benstrom, Affiliate Support Manager, Habitat for Humanity of Marquette County. “We’re at our 105th house. We have many repair projects that we’re doing and it’s all pretty much done with volunteers. At our restore also, we use predominately volunteers for that also.”

Benstrom says they’re willing to accommodate most of the people that want to volunteer.

“You don’t have to know how to use a hammer,” said Benstrom. “Just be willing to come and work with us.”