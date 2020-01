MARQUETTE AND ALGER COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – The Upper Peninsula Sled Dog Association is hosting the UP200, Midnight Run and Jack Pine 30 Sled Dog Races February 13 – 17. This is the 30th Anniversary of the event.

Darlene Walch, President of the Upper Peninsula Sled Dog Association spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the races.

Right now, the organization is looking for volunteers to help out throughout the weekend. To volunteer, click here to sign up.