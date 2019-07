The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) is conducting their national “Best Looking Cruiser” contest amongst state police agencies and is looking for your help!

Between July 15-30, visit Survey Monkey to cast your vote for the well-known Michigan Blue Goose!

The winner will be announced on July 31 at 11 a.m. EST.

The winning state will be featured on the cover of the AAST’s “America’s Best Looking Cruisers 2020 Wall Calendar.”