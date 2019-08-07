Voter turnout low in U.P.

MARQUETTE — Local elections are happening in several counties across the Upper Peninsula and voters have not been taken to the polls.

I was at the polls earlier today and they were not as crowded as expected.

Marquette County Clerk Linda Talsma expected the voter turnout to be higher.

However, when I got there that was not the case.

I talked to several people about the importance of voting.

Katie Waters, 20-year-old resident says, ” Local and State elections decide a lot more I think than federal elections cause you see a lot of grind lock there. Local and state elections I think you can do more and it’s more valuable. “

One U.P. resident says she will fight for her voice to be heard.

Kristin Meneguzzo, Marquette resident says, “I have very big opinions, I wanna see changes made, and I don’t feel I can expect that if I don’t vote.

There are several write-in candidates running in this election.

Talsma said those races will likely be decided Wednesday in Marquette County.

