School makes claim to ‘no snow days’ in video

NEW ERA, Mich. (WOOD) — We’ve all seen the videos, schools finding creative ways to call off school during snow days.

Something perhaps more unique, a school announcing via YouTube that they’ll never call a snow day.

That’s Principal Phil Morse of New Era Christian School claim. Some call him, “The Snow Day Scrooge.” He believes time lost at his small school is critical.

“My teachers generally, and even maybe some people in the community believe that I could call snow days a little more quickly,” Morse said. “But I feel our kids need to be at school, we’ve had seven, eight, nine days off sometimes. I really don’t like calling snow days.”

Students, parents and especially teachers at NECS have extra reason to be concerned with Morse’s choice to call off school or not, some of his teachers drive nearly an hour to get there.

“They believe in our mission, it’s worth it for them to teach here because we are growing kids in faith and academics and personal maturity, that’s what we’re here for,” Morse said. “Besides, you get people who are mad at you if you don’t call a snow day. And you get people who are get mad at you when you do call a snow day.”

In his video, Morse along with students and staff walk through the schools singular hallway singing, “never ever going to get a snow day” Morse said the video was of course created as a joke, a way to razz schools who have created videos calling off school.

“Sometimes schools can be a little too serious. You know? School is important but hey we can have a little fun too. That’s what we wanted to do here,” Morse said. “Those other videos are hilarious, they’re great, but I’m an against the grain kind of guy and I wanted us to do something different.”

The video, according to Morse displays some of the school’s mission, service on a large scale, through a small number of students.

“I know every student by name, their parents too,” Morse said. “There are certainly tradeoffs to representing a school of this size, we can do things that larger schools can’t and vice versa. I think our students were very excited about being in and creating this video, even if it is about not calling off school.”

Morse says contrary to what some may believe, he is working on shedding his “Snow Day Scrooge” moniker.

“I’m not totally against snow days… one or two or maybe three a year. I’m okay with,” Morse said with a smile. “Students do give me a hard time when I don’t call a snow day. But it’s all in good fun. I get razzed by everyone.”