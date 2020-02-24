Walk for Warmth to help pay heating bills this Saturday

DELTA AND SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – Community Action Agency helps hundreds of people in Menominee, Delta and Schoolcraft pay their heating bills every year.

“It’s an ongoing need and typically we see a lot of our senior citizens that are asking for assistance, people who are between jobs or out of jobs that are asking for assistance so we have a continual request for assistance from people in the community,” said Julie Moberg, Menominee – Delta – Schoolcraft Community Action Agency Executive Director.

This Saturday, February 29th a Walk for Warmth will be held in both Delta and Schoolcraft counties to raise funds for this reason.

“All of these funds that we raise through Walk for Warmth stay locally,” said Moberg. “They stay in the county that they were raised. Whatever we raise, we give back out to the community.”

In the past, there has also been a Walk for Warmth in Menominee County. This year, they are doing something different. It’s a fundraiser in April called Hoops for Heat.

“And it’s going to be a high school game versus law enforcement and our high school students,” said Moberg.

The Schoolcraft County walk will begin and end at the Manistique Senior Center on Saturday with registration beginning at 9:00 a.m. and the walk at 10:00 a.m. The Delta County walk will begin and end at the Escanaba Elks Lodge with registration at 9:00 a.m. and the walk at 10:00 a.m. as well.

Participants can also fill out pledge sheets. For more information, click here.