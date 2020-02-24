Walk for Warmth to help pay heating bills this Saturday

News
Posted: / Updated:

DELTA AND SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – Community Action Agency helps hundreds of people in Menominee, Delta and Schoolcraft pay their heating bills every year.

“It’s an ongoing need and typically we see a lot of our senior citizens that are asking for assistance, people who are between jobs or out of jobs that are asking for assistance so we have a continual request for assistance from people in the community,” said Julie Moberg, Menominee – Delta – Schoolcraft Community Action Agency Executive Director.

This Saturday, February 29th a Walk for Warmth will be held in both Delta and Schoolcraft counties to raise funds for this reason.

“All of these funds that we raise through Walk for Warmth stay locally,” said Moberg. “They stay in the county that they were raised. Whatever we raise, we give back out to the community.”

In the past, there has also been a Walk for Warmth in Menominee County. This year, they are doing something different. It’s a fundraiser in April called Hoops for Heat.

“And it’s going to be a high school game versus law enforcement and our high school students,” said Moberg.

The Schoolcraft County walk will begin and end at the Manistique Senior Center on Saturday with registration beginning at 9:00 a.m. and the walk at 10:00 a.m. The Delta County walk will begin and end at the Escanaba Elks Lodge with registration at 9:00 a.m. and the walk at 10:00 a.m. as well.

Participants can also fill out pledge sheets. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/24/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/24/2020"

Walk for Warmth event this weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walk for Warmth event this weekend"

LSSU's Cannabis Center of Excellence facility

Thumbnail for the video titled "LSSU's Cannabis Center of Excellence facility"

Cooking With Alex: Potato Salad Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cooking With Alex: Potato Salad Part Two"

Cooking With Alex: Potato Salad Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cooking With Alex: Potato Salad Part One"

GAME OF THE WEEK: Negaunee tops Westwood in Mid-Pen clash; Leece reaches 1k

Thumbnail for the video titled "GAME OF THE WEEK: Negaunee tops Westwood in Mid-Pen clash; Leece reaches 1k"