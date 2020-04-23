Walmart changing stores to one-way aisles

Correction: Originally this story said the new measures start beginning Thursday. It should have read the beginning of May.

Walmart stores updated its response to the coronavirus pandemic by creating one-way aisles to encourage social distancing and give customers more space.

The company is now implementing the change and installing floor decals in all stores by the beginning of May.

Green ‘shop this way’ decals indicate you are traveling in the right direction.

Red ‘do not shop this way’ decals indicate you are traveling in the wrong direction and must turn around.

