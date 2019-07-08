WANTED MAN: escaped police custody

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for escapee Jeremy Ross Marjamaa, who they say cut his tether and fled the area Sunday.

Police say it was reported that an older couple picked him up. It is unknown at this time if the couple knowingly assisted in his escape.

He had been arrested by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office for Meth related charges, Forgery, and Uttering & Publishing.

During his court proceedings, the court allowed Marjamaa to be released on tether.

Marjamaa is from the western Upper Peninsula and police believe he may be headed that way.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911, or report it anonymously on the Chippewa County Sheriff’s APP.