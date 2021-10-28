War Memorial Hospital announces agreement to join MidMichigan Health System

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – War Memorial Hospital (WMH) announced Thursday that they have reached an agreement to join the MidMichigan Health System. Set to be finalized in 2022, the merger will make WMH the eighth medical center to become part of MidMichigan Health.

Following a months-long evaluation process of proposals from multiple health systems, WMH’s Board of Trustees approved a move to establish a nonbinding letter of intent with MidMichigan Health earlier this year. In addition to a letter of intent, a due-diligence process has been completed that will allow both sides to move forward with the agreement.

“MidMichigan is well-respected and shares our commitment to our community, employees, health care providers and volunteers,” said David Jahn, Presdient and CEO of WMH. “This partnership will allow us to continue our growth and offer greater services and advanced care for our patients.”

The new affiliation will make WMH the first medical center as part of MidMichigan Health to be located in the U.P.

“It has been a joy to work with David, the board and the leaders of War Memorial, throughout this journey and to this stage of a definitive agreement,” said Diane Postler-Slattery, President and CEO of MidMichigan Health. “They share the same focus of keeping the patient the center of all that we do. We believe coming together will make our organizations stronger. More importantly, the communities we serve will benefit from our collaboration with enhanced services and the delivery of trusted, reliable and high-quality health care.”