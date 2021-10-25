War Memorial Hospital commits $10,000 to support Soo Theatre Restoration Project

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – War Memorial Hospital (WMH) announced Monday that it has thrown its support behind the Soo Theatre Restoration Project with a donation of $10,000. While restoration initially began in 2003, WMH’s donation will go toward a new campaign the theatre announced earlier this year to restore its exterior.

“War Memorial is honored to support the Soo Theatre Restoration Project,” said David Jahn, President and CEO of WMH. “This is an important downtown building that provides continued arts and cultural experiences within our community.”

The new fundraising effort hopes to restore the theatre’s exterior to its original style when it was built in 1930, along with a few new bells and whistles. The project aims to restore the theatre’s marquee, increase the building’s energy efficiency, improve accessibility in line with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and improve the building’s overall safety while maintaining its original structure.

Check out Soo Theatre’s website to read more about its restoration project, upcoming events, and programs to get involved with.