MARQUETTE, MI (WJMN) – With above-average temperatures, and our lack of snow, many outdoor winter activities have been placed on hold, and for those who make a living out of our usually abundant snowfall and frigid temperatures, it’s become a waiting game.

The snow-making equipment at Marquette Mountain stands at the ready, like soldiers at attention waiting for battle, unfortunately for skiers, it’s been a losing battle so far this season. The weather is just simply too warm. Although warmer winter weather and the lack of snow may be a pleasant respite from our usually brutal winters, for businesses that rely on cold temperatures and lots of snow, it’s revenue that they can’t make up. Marquette Mountain General Manager Kaet Johnson admits they are experiencing a delay in opening, but that’s the nature of any business dependent on the weather.

“The fact that we weren’t able to be open during this holiday week really does affect revenue. This is a busy week for us as it is for any ski area. And you know, we’ve lost groups we’ve lost teams that were coming in, you know, the lane space rental, all of that, let alone our own community here. Season Pass holders and day tickets and so it’s kind of a kick in the gut. We’re discouraged about it. But hopefully, there’s a lot of winter left if it would show up. And then if that happens, things are you know, we’ll open and we’ll have a good season.” Said Johnson.

Last year at this time Marquette Mountain was fully open providing downhill adventures for local skiers, area ski racing teams, and of course tourists. This year we may have to wait a little longer to hit the slopes, but rest assured, the snow will come…eventually. For Brandon Croney, owner of The Compound Ski Shop, it’s not yet time to panic, there is a lot of winter left in the season.

“It’s been a great start to the season. We’ve certainly had a lot of folks interested in the sport of skiing and snowboarding the season. We all know that the snow is going to come someday so we have to still make our plans still get our kids ready. We like to work with families and make sure that everything’s kind of in the affordable range so that even though it may be a short season, you didn’t break the bank to go do it.” Said Croney.

Over at Ride North Power Sports in Marquette, they have lots and lots of snowmobiles. From sleds made just for kids to full-sized snowmobiles capable of handling two adults comfortably. However, this year they are selling a lot of alternatives to snowmobiles, like side-by-sides, boats, dirt bikes, and scooters. But again, all is not lost. We live in the Upper Peninsula, and although late…winter weather is inevitable. Ride North Sales Manager, Matt Winfield isn’t worried.

“We’re gonna get snow. It’s not a matter of if we’re gonna get snow. It’s not the doom and gloom of you know, we’re not getting snow. It’s gonna happen. We’re at Marquette County. I mean, it’s going to it’s going to snow we’re gonna have to show bluffs we’re gonna have to ride snowmobiles, get them stuck. Take side by sides out with tracks, and get them stuck. Jump on the lake, go fishing. That day is coming. It’s just slower than normal.” Said Winfield.

Back at Marquette Mountain, the ski lifts remain dormant, but their goal is to be prepared when the temperatures finally make it possible to make snow again and to capitalize on Mother Nature’s eventual snowfall.

“We’re just out here doing whatever we can to be prepared for when the weather does make snow and I’m very say to everybody that one-year local resort does open even if you don’t ski, or ride come out and have some food and you know spend some money at the resort, so this season isn’t a total loss for them. This is going to affect some resorts very hard.” Said Johnson.

Although a return to our usual winter weather isn’t in the immediate forecast, below-freezing temps at night should return as early as tomorrow.