Warning about some trail conditions in the U.P.

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (AP) — Crews in some parts of the U.P. are still clearing fallen trees that are blocking trails after winter storms this season.

According to the Associated Press, The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is cautioning snowmobilers, cross country skiers, and others to be extra alert for logs, rocks or stumps that could be obscured under the snow.

Riders should also look out for low-hanging tree branches, rough trail conditions, and water holes.

Click here for more information about trail reports in Michigan.

